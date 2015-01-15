FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Hella to replace CAT oil in small-caps index
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 15, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Hella to replace CAT oil in small-caps index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hella, a manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, will enter Germany’s small-caps index, replacing CAT oil, which is dropping out after being taken over by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols.

The takeover by Dijols has cut the proportion of freely traded shares in CAT oil to 1.95 percent from 41.31 percent, Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Membership in Germany’s major stock indices is conditional on a free float of at least 10 percent.

The changes will be effective as of Jan. 19, Deutsche Boerse said. The next regular review of index composition is scheduled for March 4. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.