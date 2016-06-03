FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeffler to join Germany's MDAX in reshuffle
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

Schaeffler to join Germany's MDAX in reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Schaeffler AG is seen climbing into the country’s mid cap index MDAX, trading places with ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf , stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Friday evening.

The changes will come into effect on June 20, the operator said.

The composition of the Dax and TecDax remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said.

Deutsche Boerse reevaluates its indices twice a year, with its MDAX ranking the 50 biggest companies, excluding the technology sector, right below the country’s blue chip Dax , based on order book volume and market capitalization. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.