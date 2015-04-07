Storm Niklas to cost insurers up to 1.9 bln euros - AIR

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - Storm Niklas, which hit Germany and other parts of Europe last week, is expected to cost insurers 1.0-1.9 billion euros ($1.1-2.1 billion), catastrophe modelling firm AIR said on Tuesday.

The agency said the majority of damage to houses and commercial properties as well as cars occurred in Germany, while countries such as Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Ireland were also affected.

At least four people were killed on March 31 when hurricane-force winds lashed northern Europe in one of the most severe storms in years, forcing flights to be cancelled and disrupting road, train and marine traffic.

European insurers benefited for much of last year from a drop in storm damage.

In 2012, insurers had paid about $30 billion in claims after Hurricane Sandy battered the United States, while floods in central Europe in 2013 cost them about $3 billion.