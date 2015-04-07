FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storm Niklas to cost insurers up to 1.9 bln euros - AIR
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Storm Niklas to cost insurers up to 1.9 bln euros - AIR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - Storm Niklas, which hit Germany and other parts of Europe last week, is expected to cost insurers 1.0-1.9 billion euros ($1.1-2.1 billion), catastrophe modelling firm AIR said on Tuesday.

The agency said the majority of damage to houses and commercial properties as well as cars occurred in Germany, while countries such as Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Ireland were also affected.

At least four people were killed on March 31 when hurricane-force winds lashed northern Europe in one of the most severe storms in years, forcing flights to be cancelled and disrupting road, train and marine traffic.

European insurers benefited for much of last year from a drop in storm damage.

In 2012, insurers had paid about $30 billion in claims after Hurricane Sandy battered the United States, while floods in central Europe in 2013 cost them about $3 billion.

$1 = 0.9215 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.