FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German labour union Verdi called for strikes by insurance employees to increase pressure on companies to increase workers’ pay.

The walkouts will start on Tuesday in Baden-Wuerttemberg and will be expanded to the rest of Germany in the coming days, Verdi said.

The union demands a 5.5 percent increase in salaries for 174,000 insurance employees.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for May 22. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)