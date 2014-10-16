Pilots strike at Lufthansa unit Germanwings

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa’s unit Germanwings went on strike on Thursday in a long-running dispute over an early retirement scheme, the seventh walkout pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit has staged this year.

Germanwings, Lufthansa’s budget airline which operates short-haul flights within Europe, cancelled 100 flights, or about a fifth of its schedule, on Thursday because of the strike.

The strike started at 1000 GMT and is due to last until about midnight. The walkouts have cost Lufthansa 70 million euros ($90 million) so far this year.

Pilots’ union VC wants the airline to maintain a scheme that allows pilots to retire early at the age of 55 and still receive up to 60 percent of their pay before regular pension payments start at 65.

The majority of flights cancelled on Thursday were on domestic routes, and Germanwings was offering those passengers the chance to change to Germany’s high-speed intercity trains.

“We got what we wanted. Financial pressure on Lufthansa, not on passengers,” VC board member Markus Wahl told Reuters.

Lufthansa management, under pressure to reduce costs to compete better with Middle Eastern and low-cost airlines, has offered to keep the pension scheme for employees who started before this year but wants to increase the earliest possible retirement age for new recruits.

“The ball is in Lufthansa’s court now. They know our position,” Wahl said.

He said the pilots would hold more strikes as long as negotiations were stalled. (1 US dollar = 0.7808 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)