German rail union calls three-hour strike on Monday
September 1, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

German rail union calls three-hour strike on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German rail workers’ union GDL called a three-hour strike on Monday to put pressure on state-controlled rail operator Deutsche Bahn in a pay dispute.

The union, which represents about 37,000 train drivers, conductors and shunters, said the strike would kick off from 1600 GMT, and primarily hit freight traffic.

GDL demands a pay increase of 5 percent for workers, as well as a shortening of their work week to 37 hours from 39.

News of the strike comes three days after pilots at Germanwings, the budget carrier of flagship airline Lufthansa , staged a six-hour strike in a dispute over a pension scheme, disrupting domestic travel. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

