FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German rail union calls nationwide strike on Saturday
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

German rail union calls nationwide strike on Saturday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The German rail workers’ union GDL said train drivers would hold another token strike nationwide from from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday to back their demands for higher wages and a shorter work week.

The union, which represents about 37,000 drivers, conductors and shunters, wants a pay rise of 5 percent and a working week reduced from the current 39 hours to 37.

Fully-fledged strikes are rare in Germany, Europe’s largest economy. Unions instead tend to stage token stoppages for a few hours.

Rail workers staged a three-hour token strike on Monday evening. State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Monday it had made a new offer to GDL and demanded the union call off the action.

Deutsche Bahn board member Ulrich Weber on Friday criticised the union’s actions as “completely irrational”.

German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights on Friday as pilots held a second strike within a week, this time for six hours at Frankfurt airport, in a row over an early retirement scheme.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.