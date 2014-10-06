German train drivers announce rail strike soon

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s train drivers’ union GDL said on Monday it would hold a nationwide strike some time in the coming days, the latest step in its drawn out pay dispute with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The strike will be for an-as-yet undetermined period, but will not go on indefinitely.

GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for train drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The union is also seeking a mandate to negotiate for train guards and other personnel, something Deutsche Bahn has rejected.

Deutsche Bahn had proposed halting the pay dispute until the government had passed a law on standardised wages, which would see the wage deal for the union with the most members in a company apply. GDL has refused to wait.

“Train staff need protection from the excessive strain of overtime due to a lack of personel and need better employment conditions, if need be through strikes,” GDL said in a statement.

“That’s why in the next days the GDL will call for a temporary, nationwide strike.” (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Annika Breidthardt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)