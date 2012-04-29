FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG Metall plans more partial walk-outs on Wednesday-union
April 29, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

IG Metall plans more partial walk-outs on Wednesday-union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall union plans more partial walk-outs on Wednesday after about 2,500 workers walked off the job in Berlin, Bavaria and in several other states early on Sunday to back their demand for a 6.5 percent wage increase.

The engineering sector employers have offered a 3-percent pay rise for a period of 14 months for the 3.6 million workers in the sector, which the union has rejected.

The union said it planned token strikes in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday, targeting a Daimler plant in Duesseldorf.

Armin Schild, a regional IG Metall leader, called the employers offer “a provocation” for Europe’s “strongest sector”. He said at one rally outside a plant in Andernach: “This is a rather poisonous mixture that employers are offering up here.”

The next round of wage talks are set for May 8 in Baden-Wuerttenberg and May 11 in North Rhwine-Westphalia. Unions have warned they may call full strikes if those talks fail. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Louise Ireland)

