IG Metall to expand walk-outs to suppliers-report
May 13, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

IG Metall to expand walk-outs to suppliers-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall union will stage partial walk-outs at automotive suppliers next week, extending industrial action from car makers to parts makers, to press home demands for a 6.5 percent pay rise, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

Companies including industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH , Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler, Leoni and Getrag will face disruptions, the publication said, without citing anyone.

Car makers to be affected by walk-outs next week include Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury division and Volkswagen, Automobilwoche said. Token strikes have curtailed production at BMW by about 1,000 cars, 700 autos at Audi and Ford and 150 at Opel.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer

