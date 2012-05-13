IG Metall to expand walk-outs to suppliers-report

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall union will stage partial walk-outs at automotive suppliers next week, extending industrial action from car makers to parts makers, to press home demands for a 6.5 percent pay rise, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

Companies including industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH , Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler, Leoni and Getrag will face disruptions, the publication said, without citing anyone.

Car makers to be affected by walk-outs next week include Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury division and Volkswagen, Automobilwoche said. Token strikes have curtailed production at BMW by about 1,000 cars, 700 autos at Audi and Ford and 150 at Opel.