UPDATE 1-Germany wants to dissuade Vattenfall from selling lignite assets

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy and energy minister plans to travel to Stockholm to dissuade Sweden’s state-owned energy company Vattenfall from putting its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Sigmar Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats (SPD) and deputy to conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin’s “grand coalition” government, said in an internal position paper that a sale of the assets could threaten jobs.

“A breakup of this group as well as excessive price expectations would endanger the security of employment and the sustainability of the operating units,” Gabriel wrote.

Last month, Vattenfall’s new chief executive Magnus Hall said the firm might put its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale. This could fetch up to 3 billion euros, said people familiar with the industry.

“I am sure that the Swedish government and (Prime Minister)Stefan Lofven are aware of their responsibilities,” said Gabriel in the document which gave no details on when Gabriel plans to travel to Stockholm. The German government traditionally steers clear of intervening in corporate affairs.

Vattenfall, which generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from lignite annually - about 10 percent of Germany’s total power production, has said it is committed to other operations in Germany, including heat production, trading and wind power.

In the document, Gabriel also said it was unrealistic to quickly abandon coal as an energy source in Europe’s biggest economy and it must be left to companies to decide about switching off individual plants.

Germany, in the midst of a shift to renewable energy from nuclear, is under pressure from a strong green lobby to cut its reliance on coal which accounts for some 45 percent of power.

“You can’t exit nuclear energy and coal at the same time,” wrote Gabriel, adding that would trigger an explosion in power costs, uncertainty about energy supply and could force firms to move abroad.

Merkel’s cabinet is to decide on Dec. 3 on a programme to ensure Europe’s biggest economy hits its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels. One option is to remove some coal capacity.

In the paper, Gabriel said the supply of Europe’s emissions certificates should be reduced and emissions trading revived. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)