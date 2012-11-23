FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cabinet to decide next week on Swiss tax deal mediation
November 23, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

German cabinet to decide next week on Swiss tax deal mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Germany’s finance ministry said the cabinet would decide next Wednesday on whether to take a Swiss-German tax agreement rejected by the upper house of parliament to a mediation committee in a bid to save the legislation.

“The deal is worth fighting for,” said ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus after the Bundesrat upper house voted against the government bill, which had already been approved by the lower house.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown

