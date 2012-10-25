Bundestag backs Swiss-German tax deal but key vote looms

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament rubber-stamped a tax deal with Switzerland on Thursday intended to clamp down on evasion, but the agreement is likely to be blocked in the upper house.

Germany has pledged to stop buying leaked bank data from Switzerland naming suspected tax cheats once the deal, agreed in April, comes into force.

Lawmakers of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition approved the bill on the deal on Thursday. However the government lacks a majority in the upper house, the Bundesrat, where the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) opposition plans to block the pact, saying it is too lenient on tax dodgers.

In an address to the Bundestag, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble appealed to Bundesrat peers to back the deal, saying otherwise Germany would miss out on billions of euros worth of tax revenues.

Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros ($195 billion) in undeclared money in Swiss accounts. The agreement would require Swiss banks to levy a punitive charge and to tax future income, with the proceeds passed on to Germany. The identity of account holders would remain secret however.

One of the SPD’s criticisms of the deal with Switzerland has been that, as it stands, the agreement would allow people to dodge taxes by taking their money out of Switzerland before the deal takes effect. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)