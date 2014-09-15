Julius Baer fights German claim over missing East German assets

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it was contesting a claim for more than $100 million from a German agency hunting East German assets that went missing after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Julius Baer has said the matter relates to alleged withdrawals between 1989 to 1992 from an account established by former German Democratic Republic officials at Bank Cantrade - which Julius Baer bought from UBS in 2005.

In a statement on Monday, Baer said the German agency BvS had filed a claim with the district court of Zurich. A bank spokesman said it received the claim late last week.

“The bank is contesting the claims of BvS and has taken measures to defend its interests,” Julius Baer said. The bank spokesman said it would not disclose the measures.

The BvS was not immediately available for comment. It said last month it had filed a complaint with the district court in Zurich against Julius Baer.

Julius Baer said BvS was seeking about 100 million Swiss francs ($106.7 million), plus accrued interest since 1994. In its first-half results, the bank had said the BvS was looking for some 110 million francs, plus accrued interest since 2009.

The BvS has previously sent Julius Baer orders for payment of the money, which was withdrawn more than a decade before Baer bought the bank in question from UBS.

“We think the claim has merit, but expect Baer to pass on damage to UBS,” MainFirst analyst Kilian Maier wrote in a note.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on the matter.