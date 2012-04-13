FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel: SPD's veto of Swiss tax deal "incomprehensible"
April 13, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Merkel: SPD's veto of Swiss tax deal "incomprehensible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel finds the rejection of the Swiss-German deal on tax evasion by federal states led by the opposition Social Democrats “completely incomprehensible”, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“From the point of view of the chancellor it is completely incomprehensible that certain states do not want to agree (to the deal),” government spokesman Georg Streiter said, noting that the states were preventing taxpayer money flowing back into public coffers.

Streiter said North-Rhine Westphalia could rake in around 1.8 billion euros if it agreed to the deal.

Earlier this month, Germany and Switzerland amended an existing deal on taxing secret offshore accounts, toughening terms for tax dodgers after the SPD blocked the original accord, saying it was too lenient.

But the SPD insists the amendment is not enough, while Switzerland says it cannot make further concessions. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh)

