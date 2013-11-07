FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Germany hikes 2013 tax take estimate by 5.3 bln euros
November 7, 2013

TABLE-Germany hikes 2013 tax take estimate by 5.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - - A panel of tax experts expects
Germany's total tax take to be 620.5 billion euros this year,
5.3 billion euros more than expected in an estimate in May, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday.  
   Below are details of the experts' updated estimates: 
   2013              Estimate        Estimate     Difference* 
                     May 13          Nov 13                  
   Federal govt      258.7           260.0         +1.3      
   States            241.9           244.3         +2.4      
   Communities        83.9            85.0         +1.1      
   EU                 30.6            31.1         +0.5      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    615.2           620.5         +5.3      
    
   2014              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 13          Nov 13                  
   Federal govt      268.6           269.0         +0.3      
   States            251.1           251.9         +0.8      
   Communities        87.2            88.2         +1.0      
   EU                 31.6            31.3         -0.2      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    638.5           640.3         +1.9      
    
   2015              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 13          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      277.7           277.5         -0.2      
   States            260.3           260.8         +0.5      
   Communities        90.5            91.5         +1.0      
   EU                 33.5            34.0         +0.5      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    661.9           663.8         +1.9
    
   2016              Estimate       Estimate     Difference 
                     May 13          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      291.3           291.5         +0.3      
   States            268.5           269.5         +0.9      
   Communities        93.7            94.7         +1.0      
   EU                 30.2            30.6         +0.4      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    683.7           686.3         +2.6
    
   2017             Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 13          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      298.8           298.7         -0.1      
   States            276.9           277.6         +0.8      
   Communities        97.0            98.0         +1.0      
   EU                 31.8            32.4         +0.6      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    704.5           706.8         +2.3    
    
   NOTE -- all figures in billions of euros. 
   * Differences arise due to rounding

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
