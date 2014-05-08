Germany trims its 2014 tax intake estimate to 639.9 bln euros

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The German government surprised with a downwardly revised tax revenue estimate for 2014 on Thursday, and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Germany was left with no financial leeway for cutting taxes.

The ministry’s panel of tax experts put this year’s tax take at 639.9 billion euros, down 0.4 billion euros from the last estimate in November. It expects tax revenue for the years 2014 to 2018 to total 3.448 trillion euros.