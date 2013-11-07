FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany slightly raises tax take estimates for 2013-2017
November 7, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Germany slightly raises tax take estimates for 2013-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany slightly raised its tax revenue estimates for 2013-2017 on Thursday and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said fiscal leeway remained limited in Europe’s largest economy.

The ministry’s panel of tax experts put this year’s overall German tax take at 620.5 billion euros, up 5.3 billion euros from the last estimate in May.

For the federal government alone, the tax take is seen at 260.0 billion euros this year, 1.3 billion higher than before.

It said it expected overall revenue of 640.3 billion euros next year, 1.9 billion more than previously expected.

In total, Germany would rake in 14 billion euros more in the 2013-2017 period compared with the May estimate.

“A sustainably balanced budget is tangibly close,” Schaeuble said in a statement. “However the results of the tax estimate show that the fiscal leeway remains limited.”

