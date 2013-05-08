FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Germany cuts 2013 tax take estimate to 615.2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Germany cuts 2013 tax take estimate to 615.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expects
Germany's total tax take to be 615.2 billion euros in 2013, some
2.8 billion euros less than an estimate in October, the Finance
Ministry said on Wednesday.

   Below are details of the experts' updated estimates: 
   
   2013              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2013        Oct 2012        
   Federal govt      258.7           260.5         -1.8      
   States            241.9           242.9         -1.0      
   Communities        83.9            83.9         unch     
   EU                 30.6            30.7         unch      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    615.2           618.0         -2.8
    
   2014              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2013        Oct 2012        
   Federal govt      268.6           270.4         -1.8      
   States            251.1           252.6         -1.6      
   Communities        87.2            87.3         -0.1      
   EU                 31.6            32.0         -0.4      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    638.5           642.3         -3.8
    
   2015             Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2013       Oct 2012        
   Federal govt      277.7           278.5         -0.8      
   States            260.3           261.0         -0.7      
   Communities        90.5            90.7         -0.2      
   EU                 33.5            34.0         -0.5      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    661.9           664.2         -2.3       
    
   2016             Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2013       Oct 2012        
   Federal govt      291.3           287.7         +3.5      
   States            268.5           269.3         -0.7      
   Communities        93.7            94.0         -0.2      
   EU                 30.2            35.0         -4.8      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    683.7           685.9         -2.2         
       
    
   2017             Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2013       Oct 2012        
   Federal govt      298.8           297.5         +1.3      
   States            276.9           277.7         -0.8      
   Communities        97.0            97.2         -0.2      
   EU                 31.8            34.3         -2.5      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    704.5           706.6         -2.1         
       
    
    
   NOTE -- all figures in billions of euros. 
   * Differences arise due to rounding

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.