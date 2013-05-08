TABLE-Germany cuts 2013 tax take estimate to 615.2 bln euros

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expects Germany's total tax take to be 615.2 billion euros in 2013, some 2.8 billion euros less than an estimate in October, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. Below are details of the experts' updated estimates: 2013 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2013 Oct 2012 Federal govt 258.7 260.5 -1.8 States 241.9 242.9 -1.0 Communities 83.9 83.9 unch EU 30.6 30.7 unch TOTAL TAX TAKE 615.2 618.0 -2.8 2014 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2013 Oct 2012 Federal govt 268.6 270.4 -1.8 States 251.1 252.6 -1.6 Communities 87.2 87.3 -0.1 EU 31.6 32.0 -0.4 TOTAL TAX TAKE 638.5 642.3 -3.8 2015 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2013 Oct 2012 Federal govt 277.7 278.5 -0.8 States 260.3 261.0 -0.7 Communities 90.5 90.7 -0.2 EU 33.5 34.0 -0.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 661.9 664.2 -2.3 2016 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2013 Oct 2012 Federal govt 291.3 287.7 +3.5 States 268.5 269.3 -0.7 Communities 93.7 94.0 -0.2 EU 30.2 35.0 -4.8 TOTAL TAX TAKE 683.7 685.9 -2.2 2017 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2013 Oct 2012 Federal govt 298.8 297.5 +1.3 States 276.9 277.7 -0.8 Communities 97.0 97.2 -0.2 EU 31.8 34.3 -2.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 704.5 706.6 -2.1 NOTE -- all figures in billions of euros. * Differences arise due to rounding