TABLE-Germany trims 2014 tax take estimate slightly

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expects Germany's total tax take to be 639.9 billion euros this year, 0.4 billion less than expected in an estimate in November, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. 2014 Estimate Estimate Difference May 14 Nov 13 Federal govt 268.2 269.0 -0.8 States 252.2 251.9 +0.3 Communities 87.6 88.2 -0.6 EU 31.9 31.3 +0.6 TOTAL TAX TAKE 639.9 640.3 -0.4 2015 Estimate Estimate Difference May 14 Nov 13 Federal govt 278.6 277.5 +1.1 States 262.5 260.8 +1.7 Communities 91.4 91.5 unch EU 34.1 34.0 +0.1 TOTAL TAX TAKE 666.6 663.8 +2.8 2016 Estimate Estimate Difference May 14 Nov 13 Federal govt 292.9 291.5 +1.4 States 271.6 269.5 +2.2 Communities 94.8 94.7 unch EU 31.2 30.6 +0.6 TOTAL TAX TAKE 690.6 686.3 +4.2 2017 Estimate Estimate Difference May 14 Nov 13 Federal govt 300.7 298.7 +2.0 States 280.5 277.6 +2.8 Communities 98.1 98.0 +0.1 EU 33.2 32.4 +0.7 TOTAL TAX TAKE 712.4 706.8 +5.7 2018 Estimate Estimate Difference May 14 Nov 13 Federal govt 311.8 309.2 +2.6 States 290.6 287.2 +3.5 Communities 101.8 101.6 +0.2 EU 34.3 33.5 +0.8 TOTAL TAX TAKE 738.5 731.5 +7.0 Note -- all figures in billions of euros. Differences are due to rounding. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)