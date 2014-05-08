FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Germany trims 2014 tax take estimate slightly
May 8, 2014

TABLE-Germany trims 2014 tax take estimate slightly

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expects
Germany's total tax take to be 639.9 billion euros this year,
0.4 billion less than expected in an estimate in November, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday. 
    
   2014              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 14          Nov 13                  
   Federal govt      268.2           269.0         -0.8      
   States            252.2           251.9         +0.3      
   Communities        87.6            88.2         -0.6      
   EU                 31.9            31.3         +0.6      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    639.9           640.3         -0.4      

   2015              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 14          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      278.6           277.5         +1.1      
   States            262.5           260.8         +1.7      
   Communities        91.4            91.5         unch      
   EU                 34.1            34.0         +0.1      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    666.6           663.8         +2.8

   2016              Estimate       Estimate     Difference 
                     May 14          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      292.9           291.5         +1.4      
   States            271.6           269.5         +2.2      
   Communities        94.8            94.7         unch      
   EU                 31.2            30.6         +0.6      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    690.6           686.3         +4.2
    
   2017             Estimate       Estimate     Difference 
                     May 14          Nov 13         
   Federal govt      300.7           298.7         +2.0      
   States            280.5           277.6         +2.8      
   Communities        98.1            98.0         +0.1      
   EU                 33.2            32.4         +0.7      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    712.4           706.8         +5.7

   2018             Estimate      Estimate      Difference   
                     May 14          Nov 13  
   Federal govt      311.8           309.2        +2.6
   States            290.6           287.2         +3.5
   Communities       101.8           101.6         +0.2
   EU                 34.3            33.5         +0.8
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    738.5           731.5         +7.0
    
    Note -- all figures in billions of euros. Differences are
due to rounding.     

 (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
