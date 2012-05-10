FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany sees tax take up 29.4 bln euros through 2016
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Germany sees tax take up 29.4 bln euros through 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s income from tax receipts should be 29.4 billion euros higher than previously forecast in the years through 2016, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, but the government has no plans to soften its stance on reducing state spending.

A panel of tax experts working for the ministry expects the tax take to be 596.5 billion euros this year, up 4.6 billion from an estimate in November.

In 2013, the tax take should be 5.0 billion euros higher than previously forecast and another 6.4 billion higher the following year, the ministry said.

The forecasts are derived from estimates delivered by the Finance Ministry, Bundesbank and the German council of economic experts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.