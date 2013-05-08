Germany cuts 2013-17 tax estimate but says fiscal goals on track

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The German government lowered its tax revenue estimates for 2013-2017 on Wednesday but Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Europe’s largest economy was still on target to balance its budget soon and take on no new debt from 2015.

The ministry’s panel of tax experts put this year’s tax take at 615.2 billion euros, down 2.8 billion euros from the last estimate in October 2012, and 2014 revenue at 638.5 billion, which would be 3.8 billion less than previously expected.

Schaeuble said the new tax estimates reflected solid financial policy which would still permit Germany to hit its 2013 target of net new debt not exceeding 17.1 billion euros. But he added that there was no reason to tamper with tax levels despite opposition calls for higher rates for top earners.