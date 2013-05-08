FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany cuts 2013-17 tax estimate but says fiscal goals on track
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Germany cuts 2013-17 tax estimate but says fiscal goals on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The German government lowered its tax revenue estimates for 2013-2017 on Wednesday but Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Europe’s largest economy was still on target to balance its budget soon and take on no new debt from 2015.

The ministry’s panel of tax experts put this year’s tax take at 615.2 billion euros, down 2.8 billion euros from the last estimate in October 2012, and 2014 revenue at 638.5 billion, which would be 3.8 billion less than previously expected.

Schaeuble said the new tax estimates reflected solid financial policy which would still permit Germany to hit its 2013 target of net new debt not exceeding 17.1 billion euros. But he added that there was no reason to tamper with tax levels despite opposition calls for higher rates for top earners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.