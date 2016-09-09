FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Germany aims to quickly implement tax relief - finmin spokeswoman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Germany aims to quickly implement tax relief - finmin spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The German government is seeking to rapidly bring about the tax cuts announced by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Schaeuble had told lawmakers on Tuesday that Germany had scope to cut taxes by around 15 billion euros after the September 2017 federal election. He also said he would aim to reduce the burden caused by "cold progression" or "bracket creep" by around two billion euros.

"We are currently in the process of now quickly implementing the tax relief that the minister announced in his speech on the budget on Tuesday," the spokeswoman said, adding that the aim was for citizens to start benefitting from the relief next year.

She said she could not give details of the exact timeframe.

Bild newspaper reported on Friday that Schaeuble planned to move ahead with proposed tax cuts as soon as possible and Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling right-centre coalition could consider an initial tranche of cuts next week. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.