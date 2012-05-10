FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Germany revises up tax take estimates
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Germany revises up tax take estimates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expect
Germany's total tax take to be 596.5 billion euros this year,
4.6 billion more than expected in an estimate in November, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday.	
    From 2012 through 2016, the tax take should be some 29.4
billion higher than previously expected, the experts said.	
    Below are details of the experts' update estimates:	
             	
   2012              Estimate       Estimate     Difference*   	
                     May 2012       Nov 2011                   	
   Federal govt      252.3           249.9          2.3        	
   States            234.2           232.7          1.5        	
   Communities        80.5            80.1          0.5        	
   EU                 29.5            29.3          0.3       	
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    596.5           592.0          4.6        	
      	
   2013              Estimate       Estimate     Difference*   	
                     May 2012       Nov 2011          	
   Federal govt      260.1           257.2          2.9        	
   States            242.6           241.2          1.4       	
   Communities        84.3            83.6          0.6        	
   EU                 31.1            31.1         unch	
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    618.1           613.2          5.0  	
      	
   2014              Estimate       Estimate     Difference*   	
                     May 2012       Nov 2011          	
   Federal govt      270.5           268.3          2.2        	
   States            252.0           249.8          2.2        	
   Communities        87.8            87.2          0.6        	
   EU                 31.8            30.4          1.5        	
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    642.1           635.8          6.4  	
      	
   2015              Estimate       Estimate     Difference*   	
                     May 2012       Nov 2011          	
   Federal govt      278.7           276.7          2.0        	
   States            260.7           258.5          2.2        	
   Communities        91.3            90.8          0.5        	
   EU                 34.0            32.5          1.5        	
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    664.7           658.5          6.2         	
      	
   2016             Estimate        Estimate     Difference     
    	
                    May 2012        Nov 2011         	
   Federal govt      290.1           287.2          2.9    	
   States            269.2           267.0          2.2    	
   Communities        94.9            94.3          0.6   	
   EU                 33.2            31.6          1.5    	
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    687.3           680.0          7.2  	
    	
    NOTE -- all figures are in billions of euros. 	
    *Discrepancies arise due to rounding

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.