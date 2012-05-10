TABLE-Germany revises up tax take estimates

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expect Germany's total tax take to be 596.5 billion euros this year, 4.6 billion more than expected in an estimate in November, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. From 2012 through 2016, the tax take should be some 29.4 billion higher than previously expected, the experts said. Below are details of the experts' update estimates: 2012 Estimate Estimate Difference* May 2012 Nov 2011 Federal govt 252.3 249.9 2.3 States 234.2 232.7 1.5 Communities 80.5 80.1 0.5 EU 29.5 29.3 0.3 TOTAL TAX TAKE 596.5 592.0 4.6 2013 Estimate Estimate Difference* May 2012 Nov 2011 Federal govt 260.1 257.2 2.9 States 242.6 241.2 1.4 Communities 84.3 83.6 0.6 EU 31.1 31.1 unch TOTAL TAX TAKE 618.1 613.2 5.0 2014 Estimate Estimate Difference* May 2012 Nov 2011 Federal govt 270.5 268.3 2.2 States 252.0 249.8 2.2 Communities 87.8 87.2 0.6 EU 31.8 30.4 1.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 642.1 635.8 6.4 2015 Estimate Estimate Difference* May 2012 Nov 2011 Federal govt 278.7 276.7 2.0 States 260.7 258.5 2.2 Communities 91.3 90.8 0.5 EU 34.0 32.5 1.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 664.7 658.5 6.2 2016 Estimate Estimate Difference May 2012 Nov 2011 Federal govt 290.1 287.2 2.9 States 269.2 267.0 2.2 Communities 94.9 94.3 0.6 EU 33.2 31.6 1.5 TOTAL TAX TAKE 687.3 680.0 7.2 NOTE -- all figures are in billions of euros. *Discrepancies arise due to rounding