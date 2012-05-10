UPDATE 1-Germany sees tax take rising, no plan to spend more

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s robust job market will help replenish state coffers more quickly than previously expected, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, but there are no plans to use the extra revenues to boost spending.

Tax take in the years through 2016 should be 29.4 billion euros higher than forecast in November, according to estimates from a panel of tax experts working for the ministry.

In 2012, tax take should be 596.5 billion euros, up 4.6 billion from estimates in November, prompted by a healthy jobs market which raises wages and salaries.