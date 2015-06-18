FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German frequency auction bids pass 5 billion euros
June 18, 2015

German frequency auction bids pass 5 billion euros

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Bids in Germany’s auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators have surpassed 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected the auction to raise only a maximum of 4 to 5 billion euros, still a far cry from the 50.8 billion euros the government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G network licences, when there were six groups bidding. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

