German watchdog proposes 4 pct mobile interconnection fee cut
September 3, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

German watchdog proposes 4 pct mobile interconnection fee cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s network regulator proposed cutting the interconnection fees mobile carriers charge one another to 1.72 euro cents ($0.0226) per minute from Dec. 1 from 1.79 euro cents now.

It also proposed on Wednesday a further cut to 1.66 euro cents from Dec. 1 2015 until the end of November 2016.

The proposals are open for national consultation until Oct. 1 and have to be approved by the European Commission.

$1 = 0.7612 euro Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

