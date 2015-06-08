FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airdata files challenge to German telecoms merger
June 8, 2015

Airdata files challenge to German telecoms merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - German regional wireless operator Airdata has filed a challenge with the EU General Court to Telefonica Deutschland’s 8.6-billion-euro ($9.6 billion) acquisition of E-Plus.

The takeover, which was completed last year, reduced the number of national mobile carriers in Germany to three from four.

Airdata said late on Sunday the remedies enforced as a condition of the merger were insufficient and there was no fair competition in the German telecoms market.

$1 = 0.8966 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

