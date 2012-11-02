FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland says IPO greenshoe option fully exercised
#Honda Motor Co
November 2, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

Telefonica Deutschland says IPO greenshoe option fully exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday the “greenshoe” option for shares in its initial public offering had been fully exercised.

It said including the greenshoe option, which comprised around 34 million shares, the total number of shares placed in the IPO was 258.75 million, to give a “free float” of 23.17 percent.

It said the IPO generated proceeds of 1.45 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for parent Telefonica. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Holmes)

