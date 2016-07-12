FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German court halts Edeka takeover of Kaiser's chain
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

German court halts Edeka takeover of Kaiser's chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - A German court on Tuesday has nullified a government decision to allow the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann, the court said in a statement.

Germany's economy ministry had granted special permission for the merger on the condition that no jobs were lost, but the higher regional court of Duesseldorf said the decision was void as protecting workers was not equivalent to the public interest.

The court raised questions about Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel's "bias and a lack of neutrality" in the case, saying he had held secret discussion during the decision making process.

Germany's federal cartel office stopped the planned deal between the unlisted retailers last year, saying the takeover would limit competition in big cities such as Berlin and Munich and could lead to price increases in Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.