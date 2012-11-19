FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says TLG commercial property arm may be sold by year-end
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Germany says TLG commercial property arm may be sold by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany aims to sell the commercial properties of state-owned real estate firm TLG in the coming months and possibly by the end of this year, Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday.

“We are happy that we will be able to present you with a completed deal... in the next three or four months, and if all goes well perhaps this year,” Kampeter told a news conference.

Earlier, TAG Immobilien won a bid for TLG’s residential arm, paying 471 million euros including debt as part of a deal that may prove to be the German property sector’s biggest this year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.