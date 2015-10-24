FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany sets Nov. 10 deadline for highway toll contract
October 24, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Germany sets Nov. 10 deadline for highway toll contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany has set a Nov. 10 deadline for Toll Collect, a joint venture of Daimler and Deutsche Telekom, to bid for a contract to extend a truck toll to all federal roads, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

Germany earns more than 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) a year from the toll, which is currently levied on heavy trucks travelling on motorways and some four-lane national highways.

It plans to expand the toll to all 40,000 km (25,000 miles) of its national highways in mid-2018 to generate an additional 2 billion euros a year.

Toll Collect is 45 percent-owned by Daimler, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute.

The ministry statement confirmed an earlier report by weekly magazine Focus.

$1 = 0.9077 euros Reporting by Gernot Heller; Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
