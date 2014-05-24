FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Experts recommend nationalisation of Germany's Toll Collect-report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 24, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Experts recommend nationalisation of Germany's Toll Collect-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany should nationalise lorry motorway toll company Toll Collect to enable a planned expansion of the levy to federal roads in 2018, a Transport Ministry report was quoted by Germany’s Focus magazine as saying.

Toll Collect, the world’s first satellite-based truck toll system, is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE and 10 percent by Vinci SGEF.PA unit Cofiroute.

Their operating contract runs out in August 2015. The Transport Ministry has said it is considering all options for the following period.

According to the ministry report to parliament’s transport committee, complications regarding the tender process and existing contracts threatened to delay plans to expand Toll Collect’s remit, but nationalising the firm could prevent this.

The Transport Ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Focus report, published on Saturday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.