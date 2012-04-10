German exports rise second month in a row

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - German exports rose for the second month in a row in February, data showed on Tuesday, as Europe’s largest economy fended off the euro zone debt crisis better than others and found buyers for its goods and services.

Exports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent and imports increased by 3.9 percent, narrowing the trade surplus, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 13.6 billion euros from a revised 15.1 billion in January and matching the consensus forecast for 13.6 billion euros. .