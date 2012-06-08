German imports see biggest fall in 2 yrs, exports drop

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German exports and imports fell sharply in April, data showed on Friday, in the latest sign that Europe’s largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.

Seasonally adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent in April, their strongest decline in two years, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. Economists had expected imports to remain flat, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Exports fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent, compared with the median forecast for a decline of 1 percent.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.