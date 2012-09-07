TABLE-German trade surplus narrows in July

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics Office on Friday reported the following preliminary economic data. Figures are in billions of euros. GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED) JULY 12 JUNE 12 JULY 11 Trade balance 16.1 16.3 (16.2) 10.7 Exports 92.9 92.4 (92.3) 87.2 Exports pct change m/m +0.5 -1.4 (-1.5) -1.0 Imports 76.8 76.1 (76.1) 76.5 Imports pct change m/m +0.9 -2.9 (-3.0) +0.5 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) JULY 12 JUNE 12 JULY 11 Trade balance 16.9 18.0 (17.9) 10.4 Current Account 12.8 18.5 (16.5) 8.3 Exports 93.6 94.7 (94.6) 85.7 Imports 76.7 76.8 (76.7) 75.3 Services -3.6 0.2 (-1.0) -2.5 Wages and property income 4.9 5.3 (+4.7) 5.2 Transfers -2.5 -2.3 -3.5 Supplementary trade -2.8 -2.7 -1.4 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) Jan-July 12 Jan-July 11 Trade balance 110.3 89.2 Current account 91.5 74.5 Exports 644.1 611.0 Imports 533.8 521.7 Services -4.2 -3.7 Wage and property income 26.1 18.5 Transfers -24.3 -21.7 Supplementary trade 16.4 -7.9