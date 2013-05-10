FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German imports and exports rise in March
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
May 10, 2013

German imports and exports rise in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - German imports and exports rose in March, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy is pulling away from a contraction at the end of 2012.

Imports increased by 0.8 percent versus February, less than the consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll, and exports rose by 0.5 percent, which was in line with expectations.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed slightly to 17.6 billion euros from an upwardly-revised 17.7 billion in February. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 16.5 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
