German trade ass'n head sees recession worsening in southern EU
April 29, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

German trade ass'n head sees recession worsening in southern EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Monday he expected a continued deterioration of economic conditions in the euro zone’s heavily indebted southern periphery for the time being.

“I fear a further worsening of the recession in southern Europe in the short term,” BGA president Anton Boerner told a news conference.

Boerner also said he saw no short-term danger of a global race to depreciate currencies due to Japan’s new policy of aggressive monetary expansion that has driven down the value of the yen.

