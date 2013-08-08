FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German exports rise in June as imports fall
August 8, 2013

German exports rise in June as imports fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German exports rose in June, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is slowly recovering after recent weakness, but imports fell, raising doubts about the strength of domestic demand on which the government is relying to boost growth this year.

Seasonally-adjusted exports climbed by 0.6 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1 percent increase.

Imports dropped by 0.8 percent versus May, falling well short of the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase and undershooting even the lowest estimate for a 0.5 percent drop.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 15.7 billion euros from an upwardly revised 14.6 billion in May. The consensus forecast was for it to widen to 14.9 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
