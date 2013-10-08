FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German exports rise less than expected in August
October 8, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

German exports rise less than expected in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German exports revived in August, rising slightly less than expected but more than imports and widening the trade surplus, official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign foreign trade will not drag too much on growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Seasonally-adjusted exports gained 1.0 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, coming in just under the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 1.5 percent. Exports had unexpectedly fallen in July.

Imports, which had been forecast to rise 0.9 percent, were up just 0.4 percent.

The trade surplus widened to 15.6 billion euros from an upwardly revised 15 billion euros in July. The consensus forecast had been for it to widen to 15.1 billion euros.

