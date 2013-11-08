FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German trade surplus hits record high in September
November 8, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

German trade surplus hits record high in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s trade surplus rose to a record high in September as exports climbed across the board, data showed on Friday, at a time when Europe’s largest economy has come under fire for relying too heavily on foreign trade.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened to 18.8 billion euros from a revised 15.8 billion euros in August. That outpassed the consensus forecast for it to narrow to 15.5 billion euros. So far, the highest level of 18.7 billion was reached in September 2007.

Seasonally-adjusted exports gained a forecast-beating 1.7 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office data showed, while imports, which had been expected to rise 0.6 percent, fell 1.9 percent.

