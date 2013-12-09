FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Oct trade surplus narrows to 16.8 bln euros, exports hit record
December 9, 2013

German Oct trade surplus narrows to 16.8 bln euros, exports hit record

BERLIN, Dec 9(Reuters) - Germany’s trade surplus narrowed to 16.8 billion euros in October as imports rose 2.9 percent on the month and exports rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday.

The trade surplus fell more steeply than a consensus forecast for it to narrow to 18.0 billion euros, from September’s slightly downwardly-revised 18.7 billion euros.

On an unadjusted basis, German exporters sold goods worth 99.1 billion euros, a record high for one month. Germany has come under fire from European peers for relying too heavily on foreign trade and running a high trade surplus and current account surplus.

