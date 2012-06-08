FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-German trade surplus widens in April
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German trade surplus widens in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - - Germany’s Federal Statistics Office reported the following preliminary economic data on Friday. Figures are in billions of euros.

GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED) APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11 Trade balance 16.1 14.0 (13.7) 12.2 Exports 90.0 91.6 (91.8) 86.7 Exports pct change m/m -1.7 +0.8 (+0.9) -3.4 Imports 73.9 77.6 (78.1) 74.5 Imports pct change m/m -4.8 +0.9 (+1.2) -4.8 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11 Trade balance 14.4 17.4 10.8 Current Account 11.2 19.9 (19.8) 7.5 Exports 87.1 98.8 (98.9) 84.3 Imports 72.7 81.4 (81.5) 73.4 Services 0.7 1.4 (1.3) -0.8 Wages and property income 0.9 5.9 (5.7) 0.8 Transfers -2.8 -3.5 -1.5 Supplementary trade -1.9 -1.2 -1.8 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) Jan-April 12 Jan-April 11 Trade balance 59.8 51.6 Current account 52.3 48.0 Exports 363.1 345.1 Imports 303.2 293.5 Services 0.2 1.1 Wage and property income 16.6 13.9 Transfers -17.9 -15.1 Supplementary trade -6.4 -3.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.