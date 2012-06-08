UPDATE 2-German euro exports shrink, focus shifts overseas

* German exports, imports fall for first time this year in April

* Exports to euro zone shrink, exports to non-EU markets rise

* Trade surplus grows more than expected to 16.1 billion euros

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April and exports fell, adding to evidence that Europe’s largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.

But while Germany has struggled to find buyers among its partners in the euro zone and has been importing less from countries including crisis-stricken Greece, its sales to non-European markets have surged.

The trade figures fuel concerns that Germany’s immunity to the crisis is weakening and come as a blow to struggling euro zone countries that are looking to the bloc’s dominant economy to buy more of their goods and offset the impact of the region’s debt crisis.

Overall exports slid for the first time since December 2011, falling 1.7 percent, seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday. A Reuters poll had shown expectations of a 1 percent decline, and economists said exports were likely to fall further in the coming months.

Exports to other euro zone countries fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in April, but that was cushioned by a 10.3 percent jump on the year in exports to other regions such as Asia.

“The companies’ orders situation has got worse because of the problems in the euro zone. That is now reflected in exports,” said Stefan Schilbe of HSBC Trinkaus. “Foreign trade will no longer contribute to growth this year.”

France’s output shrank slightly in the first quarter, the Bank of France said on Friday, underlining the challenges to new president Francois Hollande’s campaign to spur growth in the bloc’s second biggest economy.

The euro zone’s debtors are also looking to Berlin to soften its resistance and strict conditions for any bailouts.

But Bundesbank data showed exports to Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy have become less important to Germany over the last two decades and now account for only 11 percent of Germany’s overall exports compared with 16 percent in 1991.

While a detailed breakdown of April trade is not yet available, a statistics official said Germany imported less from Greece, China and Japan in the first three months of this year and exported more to the United States, Russia and Japan.

Germany also imported fewer goods overall in April. Friday’s data showed a 4.8 percent drop, dashing economists’ expectations that purchases from abroad would remain steady.

IMMUNITY WEAKENS

Private consumption growth helped boost German economic growth to 0.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, which in turn saved the euro zone from falling into recession.

But the weaker export figures fit with other recent data.

German industrial orders fell at their fastest rate since November 2011 in April, as contracts from abroad dried up. Industrial output dropped more than expected in April.

The manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace for almost three years in May while the services sector grew at the most sluggish rate in six months. The Ifo and ZEW sentiment surveys both slumped last month as the euro zone’s troubles sapped confidence.

While Germany’s economy has traditionally been export-driven, domestic demand is expected to be the most important driver of growth this year as Germans benefit from low unemployment and higher pay in the chemical and engineering sectors following successful wage negotiations.

“It’s surprising that imports declined so much. That’s probably due to the oil price, which fell noticeably,” said Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank.

“Imports are likely to hold up better than exports this year due to robust domestic demand,” he added.

The Bundesbank raised its 2012 growth outlook for Germany’s economy to 1.0 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 0.6 percent, expecting global and domestic demand to make up for slowing business with debt-strained euro zone member states.

But Germany’s central bank warned of exceptionally high uncertainty and risks to the outlook, particularly if the euro zone’s troubles spread to other major economies.

Commerzbank analyst Ulrike Rondorf said the fall in exports was partly due to problems with seasonal adjustments.

“The German boom has, however, clearly lost momentum as a result of the euro zone crisis,” she said.

“The uncertainty caused by the euro zone debt crisis has increased again recently and that could mean that the German economy only grows moderately in the coming quarters.”

As both exports and imports shrank, the seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.