TABLE-German trade surplus narrows in February

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics Office on Monday reported the following preliminary economic data. Figures are in billions of euros. GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED) Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 Trade balance 13.6 15.1 11.5 Exports 91.0 89.6 85.1 Exports pct change m/m 1.6 3.4 1.7 Imports 77.4 74.5 73.6 Imports pct change m/m 3.9 2.4 3.2 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 Trade balance 14.7 13.2 11.9 Current Account 11.1 9.5 10.6 Exports 93.1 86.0 84.1 Imports 76.5 72.8 72.1 Services -0.1 -2.2 0.4 Wages and property income 5.7 4.2 4.6 Transfers -7.3 -4.3 -6.6 Supplementary trade -1.9 -1.4 0.3 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) Jan-Feb 12 Jan-Feb 11 Trade balance 27.9 22.0 Current account 20.6 19.3 Exports 177.3 162.7 Imports 149.3 140.7 Services -2.3 0.6 Wage and property income 9.9 8.0 Transfers -11.6 -10.6 Supplementary trade -3.3 -0.8