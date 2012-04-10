FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German trade surplus narrows in February
April 10, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German trade surplus narrows in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics Office
on Monday reported the following preliminary economic data.
Figures are in billions of euros. 
 	
 GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED)       Feb 12   Jan 12       Feb 11	
 Trade balance                  13.6      15.1        11.5	
 Exports                        91.0      89.6        85.1	
 Exports pct change m/m          1.6       3.4         1.7	
 Imports                        77.4      74.5        73.6	
 Imports pct change m/m          3.9       2.4         3.2	
 	
 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED)     Feb 12    Jan 12      Feb 11
 Trade balance                  14.7      13.2         11.9 
 Current Account                11.1       9.5         10.6 
 Exports                        93.1      86.0         84.1 
 Imports                        76.5      72.8         72.1 
 Services                       -0.1      -2.2          0.4 
 Wages and property income       5.7       4.2          4.6 
 Transfers                      -7.3      -4.3         -6.6 
 Supplementary trade            -1.9      -1.4          0.3 
  
 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED)   Jan-Feb 12         Jan-Feb 11 
 Trade balance                  27.9                   22.0 
 Current account                20.6                   19.3 
 Exports                       177.3                  162.7 
 Imports                       149.3                  140.7 
 Services                       -2.3                    0.6 
 Wage and property income        9.9                    8.0 
 Transfers                     -11.6                  -10.6 
 Supplementary trade            -3.3                   -0.8

