UPDATE 1-German exports rise for second month in a row

* German exports, imports rise in February

* Europe’s largest economy trades more outside non-euro zone

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Trade with countries outside the euro zone drove German exports higher for the second month running in February, defying expectations of a fall, but its overall trade surplus still fell on the back of higher imports.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday showed exports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent, beating forecasts for a slight decline.

Imports increased by 3.9 percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 13.6 billion euros and reflecting a domestic economy expected to bounce back faster this year than most of its struggling euro zone neighbours.

“More and more, the German economy’s destiny is in the hands of its trading partners outside the euro zone,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Brussels.

“The main drivers of Germany’s export engine are currently non-euro zone countries: the (United States), the UK and China.”

Germany, which accounts for almost 40 percent of the euro zone’s overall exports, recovered more quickly than others from the 2008/09 financial crisis and has stood strong throughout the two-year old debt crisis, in which others are hurt by government budget cuts and rising unemployment.

But the news of rising exports and imports came after data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in industrial output in February, renewing concerns that Germany may be flirting with a technical recession.

In February, German exports to non-euro zone countries within the European Union were 9.7 percent higher than a year ago. To non-EU countries, exports were 13.4 percent than in February 2011, the data showed.

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 13.6 billion euros from a revised 15.1 billion in January and matching the consensus forecast for 13.6 billion euros. .

The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on weakening exports and private consumption. But economists still on balance expect it will avoid a contraction in the first quarter of this year and therefore shrug off a recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative growth.