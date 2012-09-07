FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-German exports, imports unexpectedly rise in July
September 7, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-German exports, imports unexpectedly rise in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day to Friday in lead)

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data showed on Friday, in a sign Europe’s largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.

Exports inched up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent and imports gained 0.9 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The consensus forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists were for exports to drop 0.5 percent and imports to fall 0.3 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 16.3 billion in June. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 15.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)

