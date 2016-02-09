Several dead, about 100 injured in German train collision, say police

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Several people died after two trains collided in the southern German state of Bavaria on Tuesday, a police spokesman said, adding about 100 people were also injured.

“Two trains crashed head on,” said a police spokesman.

“There are about 100 injured, scores of people seriously injured and several dead,” he said. The accident happened at 6.48 a.m. local time (0548 GMT) near Bad Aibling in the southeastern corner of Germany. Rescue teams were on site.