UPDATE 2-Train crash in western Germany kills two, injures 20

(Adds details)

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - A passenger train crashed in western Germany after colliding on a crossing with an tractor transporting manure, killing two people and injuring 20, police said on Saturday.

The train, which was carrying around 40 people en route from Osnabrueck in northwestern Germany to Ibbenbueren - a small town about 23 km (15 miles) away - crashed at 11.31 local time (0931 GMT) outside Ibbenbueren, police said.

It came to a standstill on the tracks 200-300 metres (yards) away from the crash site. Police said the front of the train and one of its sides was “badly damaged”.

Of the 20 people injured, 3 are seriously injured, police said.

Everybody who was on board the train at the time of the crash has now disembarked and the injured are being treated at the crash site or in hospital while others suffering from shock were receiving psychological care, police said.

The driver of the tractor is under shock but not physically injured, police said. The trailer attached to his tractor was destroyed. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan/Jeremy Gaunt)