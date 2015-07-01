FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German rail operator agrees wage deal with driver union - source
#Industrials
July 1, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

German rail operator agrees wage deal with driver union - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a wage agreement with the GDL train drivers’ union, ending a months-long dispute which caused a series of strikes hitting millions of people, a person close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

“The wage agreements were signed on Tuesday,” said the source, adding: “From today there will be no further industrial action.”

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Victoria Bryan

